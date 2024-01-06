Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $853.48 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $853.48 million and $24.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00027992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,854 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.