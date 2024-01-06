iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.69 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

