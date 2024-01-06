Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,056,000 after purchasing an additional 452,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,053. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.