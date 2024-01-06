Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 973,912 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,104,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 1,202,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,972. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.