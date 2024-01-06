Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 436,114 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 436,114 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.58% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,088,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,396,000 after buying an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. 770,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,430. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

