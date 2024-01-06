Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 5.5% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.93. The company had a trading volume of 835,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $208.93 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

