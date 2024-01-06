Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 728,291 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,232,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 728,291 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 9.81% of CAE worth $709,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Natixis bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 334,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,763. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.