Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $665.19 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,256,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $665,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,465,000 after buying an additional 179,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $588,957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %

BNS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.