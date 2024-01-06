Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $598.24 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.63% of CGI worth $598,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. 62,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,495. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.35 and a 52 week high of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

