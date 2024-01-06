Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 282,531 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $748,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 244,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,487,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,162. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

