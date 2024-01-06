Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $983.68 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,382,145 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $983,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,491,000 after acquiring an additional 259,862 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. 1,870,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,838. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

