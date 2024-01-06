Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

