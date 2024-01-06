Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE LEG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

