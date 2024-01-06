Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.28.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

