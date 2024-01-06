Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.
Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:CLX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 984,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 207.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
