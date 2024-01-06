Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 984,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 207.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.