Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,158 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 8,420,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,208,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

