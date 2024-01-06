Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

CTVA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

