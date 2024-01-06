Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,029,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

