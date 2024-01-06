Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,822 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

