Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,438,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

