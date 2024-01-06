Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BCK Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $233.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.85 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.