American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

