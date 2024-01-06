Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BDX traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. The stock had a trading volume of 982,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,030. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

