Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 329.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. 9,325,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,466. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.02.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

