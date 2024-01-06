Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 3.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,774,000 after buying an additional 2,988,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,359,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,221,000 after buying an additional 114,521 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 3,416,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

