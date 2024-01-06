Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.76. 2,945,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,419. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.