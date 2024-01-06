Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPEM stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

