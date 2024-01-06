Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $231.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.