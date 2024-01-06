AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,621.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,546.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

