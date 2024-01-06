WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 762 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

