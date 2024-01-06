Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

