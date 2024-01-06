WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $427.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

