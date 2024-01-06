JB Capital LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

