SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Flagstone Financial Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,944 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

