Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,201 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $106.17. 850,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,061. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.