BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,803 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in CF Industries by 39.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF remained flat at $81.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,719,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,769. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

