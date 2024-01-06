9,090 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 733.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 87,449 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 466.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 205,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $637.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

