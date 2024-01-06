BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 2,459,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,717. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

