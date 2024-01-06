BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 11,859,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

