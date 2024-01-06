BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock remained flat at $211.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,834. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.51.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.