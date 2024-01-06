Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after acquiring an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,760 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,480. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

