Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 493 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. 2,158,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

