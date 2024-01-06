BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 184.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.47. 310,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

