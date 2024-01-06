2,436 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.46. 2,399,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

