Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.