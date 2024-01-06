NFT Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,857.54 or 1.00068883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011531 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010634 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00184922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

