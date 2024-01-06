Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,954 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 315,973 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,153,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SM Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 1,038,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,203. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.