14,536 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $32,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 3,335,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

