Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 72.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

