Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $76.06. 1,640,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,386. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.